SCE initiates PSPS outages in Santa Barbara County

Nearly 11,000 Southern California Edison (SCE) customers in southern Santa Barbara County are at risk of losing power if the utility company initiates a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for their area.

As of Monday afternoon, 550 customers were already under an active PSPS. The affected area includes a portion of Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake, Paradise Road, and E. Camino Cielo from Highway 154 to San Roque Creek.

Areas that remain under consideration for a PSPS include Gaviota and parts of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

SCE says increased fire risk conditions are expected in these areas through midnight on Wednesday, June 18. During a PSPS, power lines are de-energized to help prevent a fire from sparking.

SCE has set up two Community Resource Centers where affected residents can access PSPS information and recharge electric devices:

  • Residence Inn, 6350 Hollister Ave., Goleta – 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Louise Lowry Davis Center parking lot, 1232 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara – 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

For the latest updates on SCE PSPS outages near you, click here.

