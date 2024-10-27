SCE may shut off power for some Santa Barbara residents Sunday afternoon

Southern California Edison (SCE) has reportedly notified affected customers that it is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County due to an increased risk of wildfires.

The company says this outage may begin as soon as 3 p.m. Sunday, though it may occur earlier or later depending on weather conditions.

The PSPS areas under SCE's consideration include the Gaviota Coast area between Tajiguas Beach and Farren Road, as well as addresses in the Painted Cave, Patterson, Turnpike, Calle Real, and Highway 154 areas.

SCE reports that it has notified all residents and businesses that are in the area under consideration; they say community members can double-check by inputting their address in the online SCE outage status map.

An SCE Community Resource Center will be open from 1 to 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Residence Inn in Old Town Goleta, according to the company.

For more information about the potential outage, officials say residents can visit the SCE website or call the company at 1-800-611-1911.

Latest updates can also be found on the ReadySBC website, according to representatives.