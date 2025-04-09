Secretary of State to honor UCSB as 2024 College Ballot Bowl champion

California Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, will be at UCSB on Wednesday, April 9 to recognize the university as the 2024 Overall Champion of the University and College Ballot Bowl competition.

This prestigious award highlights UCSB’s outstanding achievements in three key areas: student voter registration, the percentage of the student body registered to vote, and the creation of the best civic and voter empowerment action plan.

The competition ran from August 12 to November 5, 2024 across California campuses who competed to increase voter engagement. UCSB stood out as the most well-rounded campus, combining high voter registration numbers with effective civic initiatives.

Chancellor Henry T. Yang will join Secretary Weber for the event to celebrate this major accomplishment and the continued efforts to empower students in the democratic process.