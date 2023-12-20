Self-service sandbag fill stations in Goleta provide flood prevention measures

Storm season has arrived and to help keep residents' property dry, the City of Goleta Public Works Department is providing self-service sandbag filling stations at two locations:



Fire Station 11 — 6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the Main Post Office.

Fire Station 14 — 320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot.

Sand and bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis, seven days a week during daylight hours. There is a limit of 20 bags per household.

"We fill them about ¾ or half to make them more manageable, so when you work around your doors or your windows, you can manipulate them a little and as you stack them, they fit together into the gaps and it will block the water," explained Paul Medel, Goleta Public Works Manager.

For elderly or disabled residents, the City of Goleta can assist with filling and placement.

Goleta and Carpinteria use biodegradable burlap bags to cut down on plastics.

"The city stopped using polypropylene bags about five years ago because these are biodegradable. The older bags are the polypropylene bags which are plastic and we don’t want those going into the ocean," Medel said.

You can dispose of old polypropylene sandbags by recycling them or take them to the Goleta Public Works Corporate Yard located at 6735 Hollister Ave. for disposal.

