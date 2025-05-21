Seniors and caregivers invited to Senior Expo in Goleta

Seniors and caregivers are invited to Goleta's annual Senior Expo, back for its third year.

Community members can stop by the Goleta Community Center today, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for information on resources. The free event is an opportunity for seniors and their families to access opportunities, benefits and other local resources.

The Expo will also feature a variety of organizations and businesses in senior services.

Attendees are also encouraged to check out the new Senior Lounge that reopened in April. The lounge is part of the Goleta Community Center's Senior program, offering the perfect environment to socialized and engage in activities.