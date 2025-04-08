Watch Now
Sephora moves to larger location in Santa Barbara

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association calls the relocation a “significant addition to our downtown.”
Sephora has relocated to State Street in Santa Barbara
Sephora now occupies a larger location in Santa Barbara.

The beauty chain moved from its previous location near the former Nordstrom building in the Paseo Nuevo Mall to 733 State Street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s Executive Director, Robin Elander, calls Seophora’s relocation a “significant addition to our downtown,” adding, “This move underscores the growing confidence major retailers have in Downtown Santa Barbara and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization efforts we are championing. This larger store will offer an even greater selection of products and services to our community, and we are delighted to welcome them to the district.”

Santa Barbara’s store is one of more than 500 Sephora locations across the U.S.

