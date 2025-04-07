Separate investigations underway for assault incidents involving a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of assault involving a deadly weapon that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police officers responded to Cottage Hospital for a reported stabbing victim who was brought to the emergency room. The victim had serious injuries and needed emergency surgery. Officers also learned that the stabbing had occurred near a bar establishment on the 3100 block of State St.

Then, at 3 a.m., a gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital. After treatment, the victim is expected to survive.

After initial investigation, authorities believe the stabbing and shooting are not related. Detectives are now investigating both incidents, and details will be released as they become available.