Sequential Intercept Map helping people navigate the criminal justice system

Every year, more than two million people with serious mental illnesses find themselves behind bars in the United States, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

"Three-quarters of those people struggle with substance use disorders and struggle with chronic homelessness," Sheriff Brown said.

People with these issues are at higher risk for incarceration and interactions with police. To help people navigate the criminal justice system, the Sequential Intercept Map identifies community resources and outlines the expected steps for those affected at each intersection with the justice system. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Custody Deputy Vince Wasilewski says this can help keep people safer and out of jail.

"To keep our communities safe, this tool will help get individuals to where they need to be," Deputy Wasilewski said.

A meeting on Friday brought together criminal justice agencies like the District Attorney's Office, public defenders, law enforcement, and community health and service partners with the general public to discuss what’s working and what’s not. Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman says this will create better outcomes for our most vulnerable community members.

"The opportunity to combine our perspectives, understanding, and experience will lead to better outcomes," Heitman said.

The map is a tool for anyone navigating the criminal justice system or helping those affected. Heitman encourages community members to give feedback.

"The stronger we are as a community, the greater reach we will have in making changes and finding good solutions," Heitman said.

To learn more about local efforts, view the map, and provide feedback, scan the code on the flyer below.