Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Sheriff's detectives seek additional survivors in 2002 child abuse case

Detectives say they've identified the suspect as 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas and are reaching out to any additional survivors.
Barajas, Martin child abuse suspect.jpg
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office | City of Goleta Police
The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Martin Barajas to contact Detective Holman by phone at (805) 681-4150
Barajas, Martin child abuse suspect.jpg
Posted

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are sharing information from a child abuse investigation and are seeking additional survivors in the Goleta area.

According to detectives, in August 2024, they began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child under the age of 10 that occurred in 2002.

Detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas, who was arrested this March on a warrant for multiple felonies, including two counts of engaging in sex acts with a minor under 10 years of age and five counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Officials say Barajas remains in custody with bail set at $1,250,000.

During their investigation, detectives say they identified additional survivors and believe there could be more who would have come in contact with Barajas in the early 2000s at a daycare run by a family member on Lowell Way in Goleta.

Investigators are sharing a booking photo of Barajas to help identify the suspect for any additional victims who may consider coming forward.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Barajas to contact Detective Holman by phone at (805) 681-4150.

You can also submit information anonymously online by clicking here or calling (805) 681-4171.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community