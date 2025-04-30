Sheriff's detectives seek additional survivors in 2002 child abuse case

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are sharing information from a child abuse investigation and are seeking additional survivors in the Goleta area.

According to detectives, in August 2024, they began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child under the age of 10 that occurred in 2002.

Detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas, who was arrested this March on a warrant for multiple felonies, including two counts of engaging in sex acts with a minor under 10 years of age and five counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Officials say Barajas remains in custody with bail set at $1,250,000.

During their investigation, detectives say they identified additional survivors and believe there could be more who would have come in contact with Barajas in the early 2000s at a daycare run by a family member on Lowell Way in Goleta.

Investigators are sharing a booking photo of Barajas to help identify the suspect for any additional victims who may consider coming forward.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Barajas to contact Detective Holman by phone at (805) 681-4150.

You can also submit information anonymously online by clicking here or calling (805) 681-4171.

