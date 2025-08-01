Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk missing Santa Barbara man

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office posted on Instagram Thursday, asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk adult.

Loren Miles, 59, was last seen on Freemont Lane near Paradise Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, around 3 p.m.

Deputies say Miles left without his wallet or cell phone, raising concerns for his safety.

Miles is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" tall, weighs 148 pounds, and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Authorities note that Miles walks with a hunched posture.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dispatch at (805) 683-2724.