Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk missing Santa Barbara man

Loren Miles, 59, was last seen Wednesday afternoon without his wallet or cell phone, raising concerns for his safety
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office posted on Instagram Thursday, asking for the community's help finding a missing at-risk adult.

Loren Miles, 59, was last seen on Freemont Lane near Paradise Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, around 3 p.m.

Deputies say Miles left without his wallet or cell phone, raising concerns for his safety.

Miles is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" tall, weighs 148 pounds, and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Authorities note that Miles walks with a hunched posture.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dispatch at (805) 683-2724.

