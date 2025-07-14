Sheriff's officials looking for missing woman in Goleta, Isla Vista area

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an at-risk missing woman.

Sheriff's officials say Sonia Lang Crestfield, 85, has dementia. She has not been in contact with anyone in several days and may be confused or disoriented.

Crestfield was last seen at Friendship Manor, a retirement community located at 6647 El Colegio Road in Goleta, on Friday, July 11.

She is described as 5'8" tall and 128 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and white gloves, and was using a blue walker.

Anyone with information on Crestfield's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 683-2724.