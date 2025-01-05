Solvang Julefest wraps up holiday season celebrations this weekend

Although the annual Solvang Julefest is wrapping up its celebration of the holiday season this weekend, there is still time to catch the end of it.

Since the festival's start in late November, visitors saw a tree lighting ceremony, took pictures with Santa Claus, enjoyed a Copenhagen Countdown to new years, and watched the Christmas Tree Burn.

One family visiting from Los Angeles says the Julefest provided a fun getaway this season.

"[It's] something we get to look forward to and experience because we're from Los Angeles. So [they are] fun times to get away and spend some family time together," Frank Muratalla, a visitor at the festival, told KSBY.

The Solvang Julefest is set to last through Sunday. Visitors will be able to enjoy the nightly Light and Music Show and see the winners of the Holiday Decorating Contest during the closing night.

More information can be found on the festival's webpage.