Some Goleta residents advised to boil their water due to contamination concerns

Residents of the Hope Ranch neighborhood in East Goleta received a boil water notice this weekend from the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, and the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company.

Representatives say a water main break on Friday prompted the advisory, which affects all of Hope Ranch excluding Bithyina Road, Silvestre Road, Sonriente Road, Cuervo Avenue, Corta Road, Cantera Avenue, Cresta Avenue, and Via Abrigada.

People who live in the impacted areas are encouraged by officials to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.

Utility company representatives say residents can take several different actions to ensure that their water is safe to consume.

Officials advise people to boil water for one minute before letting it cool to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If residents are unable to boil their water, officials say they can use eight drops of bleach per gallon of clear water. If the water is cloudy, they say to filter it through a clean cloth before adding 16 drops of bleach per gallon of water.

The treated water should sit for 30 minutes before being consumed, according to the utility agencies.

Water disinfection tablets can also be used to improve the water quality.

For more information on how and when to use water, residents can visit La Cumbre Mutual Water Company's online fact sheet.

The utility agencies say they will inform residents when tests show that water is safe to drink, which is anticipated to happen within the next three days.