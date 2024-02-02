South Coast residents urged to prepare for weekend storm

In Santa Barbara County, a rainy day can turn into an emergency situation quickly, so in preparation for this weekend’s coming storm, Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck says it’s good to be prepared.

"We have a storm coming and as that storm approaches, check your rain gutters — are they flowing properly? — to make sure your house isn’t being flooded," he said. "Pay attention to your local news sources. Pay attention to any alerts from the county. Sign up for those alerts at ReadySBC.org."

For Santa Barbara landscaper Mike Cicileo the rain is a good thing.

"I call it job security, actually, because it makes things grow! It makes it a little tough to work in the rain but otherwise, this is wonderful!" Cicileo exclaimed.

Another way to protect your property from flooding is sandbags, which are free at two self-service stations in Santa Barbara.

"Sand is free, bags are free, we just limit it to 25 bags per person," said Lael Wageneck, Santa Barbara County spokesperson.

When filling your sandbags, remember…

"Most people think they need to fill the bag completely, [but] ¼ to a ½ full is appropriate. Put a “U” shaped line around doors or entryways, and if you have a major flooding concern, you can put two lines," Capt. Safechuck explained.

If you have to be out in the weather, Safechuck says to be aware of your surroundings.

"Drive slowly on the highway, don’t go near the banks or rivers because as those areas saturate, the banks can fall in," he said.

If you find yourself in an emergency, immediately call 911.

Visit KSBY's Microclimate Weather page for the latest forecast.