Southern California Edison considers power shutoff on Monday in Santa Barbara

Southern California Edison (SCE) reports that it is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff in several parts of Santa Barbara County on Monday, which will potentially impact 1543 customers.

The company's outage status webpage says the shutoff is under consideration due to heightened wildfire risk.

The soonest potential shutoff is set for Monday at noon, according to a post from the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services on X.

Officials say residents can call SCE at (800) 611-1911 or visit its SCE's website for more information.