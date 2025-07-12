Space Launch Delta 30 names Col. James T. Horne III as new commander

Col. James T. Horne III is the new commander of Space Launch Delta 30 after a change of command ceremony was held on June 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Horne succeeded the position from former commander Col. Mark Shoemaker, who is retiring after nearly three decades of service.

Shoemaker was known for historic milestones and an unprecedented launch tempo. While overseeing Space Launch Delta 30 in 2024, Shoemaker executed 51 launches a year— the most executed by a colonel in over 50 years.

Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander of Space Systems Command, presided over the change of command ceremony.

“Vandenberg is a critical launch and test range for our nation, and the leadership of Space Launch Delta 30 is pivotal to our success,” said Garrant. “Col. Horne is a proven leader with deep expertise in space operations, and I am confident he will continue to propel this mission forward.”

Col. Horne previously served as the Senior Materiel Leader, Launch Execution Delta, and Assured Access to Space at Space Systems Command.

“The future of space launch operations is being written right here,” Horne said. “I’m honored to lead this incredible team as we continue to deliver warfighting capabilities to orbit, strengthen strategic partnerships, and ensure the success of every mission.”

Space Launch Delta 30 provides range and spaceport capabilities for the country. The commander oversees $8.4 billion in assets, a $280 million annual budget, more than 118,000 acres, and over 11,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel.

The Delta supports national security space launches, operational missile testing, and space domain awareness from the Western Range, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.