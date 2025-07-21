Special city council meeting in Goleta to discuss recent ICE activities

The City of Goleta is hosting a special community meeting in light of recent ICE activities in nearby communities and across the state.

Today's meeting is being organized in response to community comments at its previous meeting that took place on July 15.

Recent raids were reported in communities like Camarillo and Carpinteria, sparking concern and calls for action. More than a dozen workers were taken during an ICE operation at Glass House Farms, a cannabis growing facility, at the beginning of this month.

Community members are invited to attend in-person at the Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive), or through Zoom. More information can also be found at cityofgoleta.org.