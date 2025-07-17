Special Goleta City Council meeting to be held on recent ICE activities

In response to recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the area, the Goleta City Council will hold a Special meeting on Monday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m., to discuss the City’s next steps.

The topic drew strong public response during the July 15 Council meeting.

Community members can join the discussion in-person at City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive, virtually via Zoom, or watch live on the City’s website.

Spanish interpretation will be provided in-person, and translated agendas are available at cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

Written comments must be submitted via email by 12:00 p.m. Monday to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

The meeting agenda will be posted on Friday, July 18.