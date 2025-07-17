Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Special Goleta City Council meeting to be held on recent ICE activities

In response to recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the area, the Goleta City Council will hold a Special meeting on Monday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m., to discuss the City’s next steps.

The topic drew strong public response during the July 15 Council meeting.

Community members can join the discussion in-person at City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive, virtually via Zoom, or watch live on the City’s website.

Spanish interpretation will be provided in-person, and translated agendas are available at cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.

Written comments must be submitted via email by 12:00 p.m. Monday to cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

The meeting agenda will be posted on Friday, July 18.

