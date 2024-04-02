Storm clean-up continues after Montecito receives inches of rain over the weekend

According to the National Weather Service, southern Santa Barbara County got soaked this past weekend with Montecito getting about six inches of rain.

That was followed by mud and debris flows on roadways and fallen trees.

The weather caused some problems on local roads but cyclist Catherine Walters says the damage wasn’t too bad.

"A little bit of flooding here and there that I had to work around and a lot of sand on the bike path," Walters said.

As I drove around Montecito on Monday, there were still signs of damage — sand along roadways, mud, potholes, and puddles. Most roadways had been cleared, but Ortega Hill and Ortega Ridge roads are still closed as crews work to remove debris and mud from the area.

Resident Carol Druse was out for a bike ride and said clean-up in her area was quick.

"Roads look great, just some debris. Everything is good," Druse said.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, there were more than 50 storm-related incidents Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Eight people and a dog were rescued from vehicles on Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive and Highway 101 was closed.

Caltrans crews say work should be complete on Ortega Hill Road by the end of the day.

