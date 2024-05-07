Student-run retail store and workshop in Carpinteria faces closure

Coastland Carpinteria is an organization helping kids find their place, passion, and purpose, but it could soon be closing permanently.

For former student worker-turned-Coastland Coordinator Julianna Ornelas, this store is more than just a gift shop, it’s a place to connect.

"Not only do they become co-workers, they also become really good friends," Ornelas said.

Coastland is a local non-profit organization. Everything you see around the store is made by high school and middle school students with profits from every sale going directly back to the students.

"Once something sells, they get the profits back through scholarships so that nothing gets taken out," Ornelas said.

This year, around 60 students participated in the program, two of whom are children of Lulu Castillo.

"It’s a gift, honestly," Castillo said.

She says the program has given her children a wealth of new opportunities.

"They like to create new things, they are learning new skills — a lot of business skills as well," Castillo said.

Students in the program gain job, business, and social skills, which Executive Director David Roberts says are just some of the ways this program is unique.

"And in the process, then we come alongside them and mentor them and help them become life-ready," Roberts explained.

When frequent shopper Caryn Chavez heard the store was closing on June 16, she knew it would have an impact on the community.

"We are not just gonna lose the great handmade items, but these kids who rely on the program, it means so much to them," Chavez said.

Roberts explained that Coastland’s funding from the Pro Deo Foundation has stopped, and the store is hoping for a local investor, or many, to help with the $400,000 a year cost of running the shop.

"We need an angel or two that sees the value of what we are doing and keep it going for, you know, two years, while we diversify our funding base," Roberts said.

Get in contact with the store here — https://coastlandcarp.com/