'Students deserve a safe campus': How UCSB students feel after escalated protests days before graduation

After pro-Palestine protesters took over buildings at UC Santa Barbara this week, tensions are high.

"Students deserve a safe campus," said Josh Levine, Santa Barbara Hillel Executive Director.

Levine says some students have told him, "We’re ready for graduation but we are also very concerned about what might happen."

UCSB student Torin Schlunk says the protests have highlighted differences between students.

"Mostly it's peaceful but some of the people take some of the things from the signs very differently, like “from the river to the sea”. There are two interpretations of that — as a call to eradicate Israelis, and some people take it as a call to free Palestinians," Schlunk explained.

From within the encampment, protesters tell me the camp was not associated with the occupation or vandalism at Edward Said and Girvetz Hall.

One protester I spoke with who wouldn’t give me his name said the encampment is not trying to incite fear, and if some feel threatened, they should come by and have a conversation. Other UCSB students tell me the school has kept them informed during the unrest.

"I've gotten some emails from the university telling us to stay away from certain areas, so on the administrative behalf, we as students are staying updated," said Cassidy Welsh, UCSB student.

For now, the encampment still stands, banners still hang, and graduation will continue as planned on June 14-16 on the Commencement Green.