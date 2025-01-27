Sunday morning crash prompts warning about snow, slush on Hwy 154

On Sunday, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire officials say a driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154, which was covered with snow and slush from this weekend's cold winter storm.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reported the crash in a post on X.

He says the accident happened at 11:26 a.m.. One female patient was reportedly transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

Safechuck urged travelers to use caution on Highway 154 due to the ice and wet conditions on the roadway.