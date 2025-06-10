Watch Now
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Goleta home

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County USAR members help to shore up a home damaged in a crash in Goleta on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Two people were arrested after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a home in Goleta late Monday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at about 11:38 p.m. in the 6200 block of Cathedral Oaks Road.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver failed to make a left turn from Cathedral Oaks onto Carlo Drive, drove over a crosswalk activator and into the home.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Nehemiah Verhoef, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The passenger in the car, identified as 24-year-old Luke Gibou, was arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence after sheriff’s officials say he tried to hide open containers of alcohol from deputies before they arrived on-scene.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say one person was home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

