Teens robbed in Isla Vista say robbers threatened to kill them

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a report of a robbery that occurred in the 6800-block of Fortuna Road in Isla Vista.

On Tuesday, May 18 at approximately 6:44 p.m., deputies responded to Home Depot for a report of a robbery on Fortuna Road.

Deputies say they spoke with two teen male victims who reported they had just fled to Home Depot after being robbed.

The victims were reportedly approached by several male robbers who demanded their property.

Officials say one robber reportedly lifted his sweatshirt and displayed a black handgun tucked in his waistband.

And a second thief showed a knife and told the victims that he would "kill them."

The victims say they tried to get away but were physically assaulted by the robbers who stole property from both victims.

Deputies are still looking for the thieves who are described as four Hispanic males wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts and "Dickies" style pants.