Tenants and landlords at 215 Bath Street remain in conflict after new leases were offered on-site

A legal dispute between tenants and landlords at a Santa Barbara apartment complex is ongoing.

"We have not come to a conclusion. We are not settled," said tenant Corina Svacina on Wednesday.

Svacina has lived in building A at 215 Bath Street for seven years. In January of this year, she and other tenants received eviction notices due to future renovation plans at the property. Since then, property manager Jeff Knapp has been sued by the City of Santa Barbara.

"My clients want to update the electrical, the plumbing, avoid lots of problems in the future, and avoid having, you know, any safety issues or concerns with the property for which they might be liable if there are," said Lacy Taylor, a lawyer who is representing the property owners.

Svacina says most tenants have moved, but four remain in building A. They’ve been offered new leases at an 8.8% price increase for new units in building B, which Svacina says are not comparable.

"It's also a downstairs unit. I live upstairs in a secure building where there's a lock. You're not able to get into the building without that. They also want us to start paying utilities. I currently do not pay utilities. It's included in my rent," Svacina said.

"We're not trying to offer exact same units. We are trying to avoid them having to move and pay higher rents somewhere else. We are trying to accommodate, even though we believe we have a right to terminate their tenancies and not give them anything beyond the two months relocation that is required in Santa Barbara," Taylor explained.

She says the compensation offered to tenants for moving was in the tens of thousands of dollars. New leases for building B will start in October, or upon completion of renovations in that building.

"They will be completely finished units that have new appliances in them, new flooring, new walls, new everything," Taylor said.

Property owner Jeff Knapp declined to comment for this story.