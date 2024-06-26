The Outdoor School celebrates reopening 7 years after destructive Whittier Fire

The Outdoor School at Camp Rancho Alegre in Santa Barbara County is reopening after a seven-year closure.

The camp was destroyed in 2017 by the Whittier Fire and everything had to be rebuilt, including its buildings, walkways, and pool.

The new structures are made with fire-retardant material and equipped with sprinklers inside and out.

Now, The Outdoor School's leaders are excited to bring back an important resource for kids across the Central Coast.

"The kids, when they get here, they're going to enjoy an array of things that include nature hikes in the day and at night, you know, they're going to have wonderful campfires," said Carlos Cortez, Los Padres Council Scout Executive/CEO. "They're also going to learn about each other and themselves as they grow here in nature and let their guard down, disconnect from everything back at home and really engage with the nature and what it has to offer to them."

The Outdoor School will be hosting a group of kids for a Fourth of July event next week.

