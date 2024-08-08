The taste of sound: Local composer and chef explore how music affects flavor

"There are very pronounced effects of music and vibrational sound on the construct of flavor affecting taste, affecting smell, and somatic parameters such as texture," explains composer Alexis Story Crawshaw.

Crawshaw has spent years researching the correlation between sound and flavor.

"Having music that makes many dynamic changes in a short amount of time so that it brings out and filters out different profiles from that dish," she said, adding that music can change the way your brain interprets your meal.

"There is such a crazy change in the way that things taste based on what your outside environment is doing," says Preston Knox, chef at Barbareño.

Chef Knox of Barbareño restaurant in Santa Barbara is collaborating with Crawshaw, combining dishes with musical compositions for a full sensory dining experience.

“It’s subconscious work, even though you are conscious of what’s happening,” says KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar as she put the concept to the test.

“That’s the idea!” replies Knox.

Peppers became more or less spicy, acidity was heightened or muted, and texture was more pronounced.

"As it’s in your mouth, it’s changing the way your brain is perceiving it,” Lemar continues.

"Exactly,” Knox says.

Through their research, Knox and Crawshaw use a variety of instruments, vibrations, and vocal tones to arrange menus with music to create a new form of art.

"For me as a chef, it's fascinating that our environment can impact that so much. And now when I'm creating dishes, it's looking not only at the five basic tastes, the crunch, the temperature, the atmosphere, and the music playing, I think it makes the dish better and more interesting," Knox explains.

The duo is currently working on a menu series incorporating haptic and auditory input for diners to enjoy in the coming months.