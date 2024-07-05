Thousands gather at Santa Barbara Waterfront for Fourth of July celebrations

Santa Barbara is a popular place to spend the Fourth of July.

"My friend set up Tuesday night and I got here about 8 o'clock this morning," said Santa Barbara resident Michael Mcglaflin.

When Mcglaflin arrived at the waterfront, he got right to work grilling for his whole family. It's a tradition he’s had for more than 15 years.

"I'm Expecting about 70, 75 people or so," he said.

By early afternoon, the waterfront was packed from East Beach to the harbor, with tents, games, music and food while people like 8-year-old Aria Jimenez await the fireworks.

"I like the colors, but not the noise. It's too loud," she said.

During holiday events, safety is a top concern for law enforcement. Last year, 487 people were killed in car crashes throughout the country during the July 4th holiday, according to Santa Barbara police. Of those deadly crashes, authorities say 40% involved alcohol.

"If you are enjoying alcoholic beverages, please make sure that you have a designated driver or a safe way home," said Sargent Ethan Ragsdale with Santa Barbara police.

Grant Dillion with Santa Barbara Recovery says there is still fun to be had when alcohol isn’t involved.

"There’s great sober events out there, you just have to look," he explained.

Sergeant Ragsdale adds that all non-professional fireworks are illegal in Santa Barbara and if you see illegal fireworks, contact the tip line at (805) 882-8900.

The City of Goleta is not hosting a fireworks show this year, which is why many people said they came to the Santa Barbara waterfront this year.