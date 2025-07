The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria are closed Saturday morning due to a traffic incident, according to Caltrans.

The agency says Highway 101 travelers are being detoured onto the Casitas Pass Road off-ramp.

As of 11 a.m., the Caltrans QuickMap shows traffic being backed up on the northbound lanes of the highway from La Conchita to the Casitas Pass off-ramp.

Officials say there is no estimated time for reopening.