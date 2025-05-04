Two sailors rescued from boat off Isla Vista coast

Two sailors were rescued off the coast of Isla Vista on Saturday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reports in a post on X that emergency crews were called to the incident 3/4 of a mile out from Del Playa Drive and Camino Majorca at 5:14 p.m.

The official says two rescue watercraft were launched with four firefighter ocean rescuers on board.

The catamaran sailboat had reportedly been experiencing mechanical and mast issues, requiring the two sailors on board to be rescued.

Safechuck says the sailors were brought back to the beach in Goleta with no medical complaints.

The official added that the boat was towed using a rescue watercraft.