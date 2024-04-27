Unusually large numbers of sick pelicans brought to local wildlife rehab center

Early this week, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network received nearly two dozen sick brown pelicans, an unusually large number for this time of year, according to Rehab Director Brittany Rickman.

"We are seeing hypothermia, malnutrition, and dehydration in these patients who are coming in," Rickman said.

Out of 22 birds that have arrived at the clinic, only eight have survived. Six are recovering outside at the facility and two others need additional care.

Rickman says they are testing for bird flu.

"We are not 100% sure that’s what it is. We have sent out tests and hope to get results in the next week or so," Rickman said.

A massive health event isn’t new for our pelican population. Over just a few weeks in May 2022, Rickman says 300 pelicans were brought to rehab with similar symptoms.

"What was wrong last time?" asked KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar.

"I’m not sure how conclusive it was but it looked like a starvation event," Rickman said.

While I was at the facility, another pelican was brought in by a Good Samaritan.

"I found him on the beach and there were like a few people looking around, so I went to a dorm and asked for a box, towels, and gloves," said Beebit Raymond.

That pelican wasn’t sick but did have an injured wing.

In addition to the influx of pelicans, the rehab center is very busy this time of year with baby animals, according to executive director Ariana Katovich.

"We are seeing 10-30 intakes a day. Those are new animals that come in often orphaned and very vulnerable little babies that need constant care," Katovich said.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is currently treating over 200 animals on-site.

If you do find a sick or injured animal, first call Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network's Wildlife Helpline at (805) 681-1080. If it's safe to transport the animal, grab a box, carrier, or a container, and be sure not to touch the animal with your bare hands.

For more information about the rehab center or to donate, visit https://www.sbwcn.org/.

