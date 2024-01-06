Volunteer gardening day this weekend at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Gardeners of all experience levels are welcome to join the Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden volunteer day this Saturday, January 6 from 9 am - 12 pm.

Parks staff will provide volunteers with guidance in proper pruning, mulching, deadheading, and weeding techniques and assign tasks. Drop-in volunteers are always welcome. Meet at the big shed on the Santa Barbara Street side of the park. Please bring your own hand tools and gloves if you have them, a limited supply is available.

"All day long people walk by and talk about how much better the park is looking and how everyone working together can get so much more done," said Betsy Lape, Volunteer Program Coordinator Parks and Recreation

This historic program is returning to Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden after stopping during the pandemic. Keeping the garden maintained during the rainy months helps spring flowers thrive and keeps the park clear of debris.

The volunteer program also runs Monday through Thursday 9 am - 12 pm.