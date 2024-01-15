Volunteers needed for Santa Barbara Co. Homeless Point-In-Time Count

Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers for the 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.

From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and document those who are experiencing homelessness.

The information gathered during the Point-In-Time Count is used to plan homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

All volunteers are required to attend a one-hour training session. Online training will be offered January 16-19. In-person training will also be available in Isla Vista, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

The last day to sign up to volunteer is January 19, 2024.