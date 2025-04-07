Volunteers take to the streets of Isla Vista to clean up after Deltopia weekend

Cleanup was underway late Sunday morning after the annual Deltopia partying took place.

“It’s like a national holiday at this point, so it just gets insane,” said Aidan Bohen, a UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) senior.

Deltopia, the infamous city-wide celebration marking the start of UCSB's spring quarter, brought crowds to the streets of Isla Vista on Saturday.

“Thousands of people crowd the streets just looking for somewhere to party,” Bohen said.

The partying along the streets goes all day long.

“Everyone was waking up around 7 a.m., and I saw people in the streets at 9 a.m.,” Bohen said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) reported that over 60 arrests were made before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for violations related to drinking, weapons, and large gatherings.

19 people were treated for medical emergencies by noon.

SBCSO says they had eight law enforcement agencies and nearly 300 officers and deputies patrolling the event.

“We saw hundreds of people on the curb getting tickets,” Bohen said.

Due to the massive amounts of trash left behind, an annual clean-up takes place the next morning.

“A bunch of shooters, cigarettes, large empty bottles, unopened bottles, so good finds,” said Jiya Singh, a UCSB student and volunteer.

53 volunteers helped out on Sunday.

Jiya Singh loves the balance of taking part in the partying, but also cleaning up afterward.

“It’s tradition to take part in Deltopia. My friends and I get hyped about it. I also feel bad [about] taking part and not doing anything after to help,” Singh said.

The cleanup was held on Sunday in different areas of Isla Vista, including Del Playa, which is the main street where most of the partying takes place.

“I think it’s great that we have people here that are willing to do that,” said Joseph Nadnichek, a UCSB student and volunteer.