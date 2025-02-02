WATCH: Crews perform helicopter rescue after vehicle plummets 100 feet off road

Santa Barbara County Fire (SBC) officials say at least one man is moderately injured after a vehicle plunged 100 feet over the side of a road near Gibraltar Rock.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reports in a post on X that crews were called to northbound Gibraltar Road near Flores Flat at 3:13 p.m.

When they got to the scene, authorities spotted the vehicle lying on its roof 100 feet over the side of the road in the creek.

Safechuck says firefighters made their way down the hillside using rope systems, and a paramedic was lowered down to the incident from a helicopter.

Vehicle Over The Side Update: LPF on scene. Reporting party called 911 after witnessing vehicle go over the side. First patient (adult male) hoisted to Copt 4 , offloaded roadside to ambulance, and transported to Cottage Hospital. Second patient extricated from vehicle, then… pic.twitter.com/mPnUjBOZfJ — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 2, 2025

Emergency crews reportedly accessed two adult males in the vehicle.

One of the patients was able to exit the vehicle himself before being hoisted up to the helicopter and brought to Cottage Hospital by ambulance.

Safechuck says the second patient had to be extricated from the vehicle and was hoisted up to the helicopter, where he was transported by air to a hospital.

The second patient reportedly sustained moderate injuries; there is no word yet on the first patient's condition.

According to fire officials, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.