West Hollywood man arrested in luxury car scam investigation

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a West Hollywood man who detectives say has been posing as a luxury car executive and scammed victims out of thousands of dollars with false promises of discounted high-end vehicles.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation began on March 30, 2025, when a frustrated victim reported paying for a vehicle that was never delivered. According to detectives, they uncovered a larger scheme led by Jonathan Tudor, 64, who they say falsely claimed to be a top executive with BMW.

In November 2024, Tudor reportedly hosted a private event at a Santa Barbara hotel where people were invited to view luxury vehicles at supposedly exclusive deals. Sheriff's officials say the victims were persuaded to sign contracts and wire payments estimated at around $16,000 for vehicles that never arrived. Tudor allegedly offered a series of false excuses for the delays and refused to issue refunds. Officials say there is no evidence to prove that the vehicles in the scheme existed.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, sheriff's detectives executed a search and arrest warrant at Tudor's residence on Norton Avenue in West Hollywood. They reported finding a large collection of luxury goods from brands including Hermes, Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Saint Laurent, and others, valued at $250,000. Detectives believe the items were purchased with the victims' money.

According to detectives, they have identified four victims in Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara Police Department also received similar reports and investigators believe there could be more victims in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

Tudor was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 61 felony counts, including theft by false pretenses, grand theft, money laundering, and financial elder abuse. His bail is currently set at $350,000.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud involving Jonathan Tudor is urged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit information at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/ or by calling (805) 681-4171.

