When is it safe to swim in the ocean after a storm?

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services recommends avoiding ocean water activities for 72 hours after it rains.

That's because bacteria in stormwater runoff can pose potential health risks.

Runoff that is carried by storm drains to the ocean is untreated and health officials say contact with that water may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

But sometimes, long-time surfers like Patrick Wood and Natalie Scherin, just can't say no to excellent waves.

"I tell people if they still wanna risk it, get a nasal rinse kit, clear your sinuses out after surfing and it helps to get any gunk out," Wood said.

"If the water is gross, you can wear earplugs and a hood," Scherin said.

Environmental Health tests the water at 16 Santa Barbara County beaches each week. To check the water quality in your area, call (805) 681-4949 or visit beachreportcard.orgor https://www.countyofsb.org/.

