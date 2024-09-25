When will the Gaviota pier be reopened?

Richard Sherry has been visiting the Gaviota Pier since the 1960s for boating and fishing, but that changed in 2014 when a storm destroyed the end of the pier. It’s been closed ever since.

"Just look, we got trees growing here now. It's been out of service for so long that nature is starting to consume it," Sherry said.

The pier is more than just a fishing location.

"It's the single most important recreational amenity and asset for visitation for the public for the entire Point Conception coastal area," said Mark Massara, Hollister Ranch Association.

Massara says that the loss of the boat hoist at the end of the pier was devastating to boaters looking to visit Point Conception.

"You have to hike or take a boat from Santa Barbara, which is literally hours away, or people launch kayaks from the adjacent beach areas," Massara said.

In 2019, California State Parks submitted a plan to repair the pier. However, following an initial environmental review by the California Coastal Commission, the two agencies could not reach a consensus regarding repairs, which stalled the project.

"The pier has been damaged repeatedly over the decades from storm events, but in the past, the park was always relatively quick to repair it," Massara said.

According to State Parks, the Gaviota Pier is part of the State Parks General Plan Opdate for El Capitan, Gaviota State Park, and Refugio State Beach. Initial planning is set to begin in November.

If you’d like to weigh in on the future plans, you can complete the state's survey at https://ecrgplanupdate.com/gaviota-state-park/