Will Santa Barbara Harbor welcome more cruise ships in 2024?

Around 20 cruise ships visit Santa Barbara yearly, from September through May. They are bringing an estimated $3.4 million to the local economy, according to data from Visit Santa Barbara.

"We use that for capital projects, for staffing, for community events we throw which are all free events," said Angela Rodriguez, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Services.

The money is also used to keep parking fees at waterfront lots low.

Rodriguez says approximately $500,000 of the harbor’s budget comes from cruise ships. Over the past two years, a Harbor Commission subcommittee has met with cruise ships, environmentalists, and the public to evaluate the pros and cons of allowing more ships into our harbor.

For Santa Barbara resident Barbara Greenleaf, it’s not worth the risk.

"I know that the harbor uses this money, and it is helpful, but not at the expense of our environment," Greenleaf said.

A sentiment echoed by fellow resident Michael Riley.

"I think it has a negative impact on our ocean… a positive impact on our economy, I guess. It’s also a blight visually. I just don’t like to see them parked offshore," Riley said.

Restaurateur Chad Stevens says he schedules more staff on cruise days but the spike in diners doesn’t make or break his business.

"I’ve got a line out the door right now and I don’t have a cruise ship, so I’m fine," said Stevens, owner of Chad's Cafe.

Organizations like Channel Keeper have recommended higher environmental standards for ships and limiting visits.

"Our recommendation is to set a cap of 18 cruise ships annually," said Ted Morton, Santa Barbara Channel Keeper Executive Director.

Jamie Diamond operates Santa Barbara Landing which provides dock space and handles security for cruise ship passengers that come ashore. Her business receives a fee of $12,500 per ship. Diamond believes the real threat to our environment is not from cruises.

"Storm runoff, agriculture runoff, sewage — those are the real issues. If we want to get tough on pollution, then let’s get tough on the real everyday pollution in our community here," Diamond said.

According to the Coast Guard, cruise ships in Santa Barbara have never caused an environmental issue but storms and sewage spills close the beaches regularly.

"We are really trying to find that middle ground and make it work for everyone in our community," Rodriguez said.

The topic will be discussed at the Santa Barbara City Council on April 9 at 2 p.m.

