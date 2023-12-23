Will there be flooding in my area? Prepare for winter storms with interactive flood maps

Just six years ago, a deadly debris flow devastated the town of Montecito. This week, the heavy rains and flooding served as a reminder to prepare for extreme weather by creating a plan should you need to evacuate.

You can stay informed about how flooding could affect your area with interactive maps at readysbc.org

"Take a look at those maps, see where your house falls on there, and make sure you have a plan to get out just like with wildfire season and be prepared," said Chief Travis Ederer of the Montecito Fire Dept.

He says having essentials ready to go in case of an emergency is key.

"Important documents, medications, and contact information for all the people you need to let them know you are safe," Ederer said.

