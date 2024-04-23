Woman injured in fall from More Mesa cliff

A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital after falling off a cliff in the More Mesa area of Goleta on Tuesday.

The incident was first reported at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of Austin Rd. and Orchid Dr.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the woman was walking along the bluffs when she fell about 80 feet onto the beach below. A bystander on the beach called 911.

First responders were able to access her via a stairway to the beach. She was reportedly awake and talking when they arrived.

This incident comes just three days after a 23-year-old man died after he fell off a cliff in Isla Vista.