Women embark on seven-week biking journey to stand up against sex trafficking

"It's been challenging, just getting on the bike every day," said University of Texas Austin business major Jasmine Tandon.

She is one of nine inexperienced cyclists on a seven-week track from Seattle to San Diego.

"We ride 50, 60 miles daily," Tandon added.

Each pedal stroke raises awareness and funds for victims of sex trafficking, which the business major says is very rewarding.

"We're fighting for survivors and also just riding with each other. That's the reason I keep getting on the bike every day."

The journey starts long before they hit the road.

For seven months, these riders underwent leadership development training with Pedal the Pacific, which rider Lauren Gonzalez says was transformative.

"None of us knew anything about anything about sex trafficking. And honestly, a lot of the things that I did know were myths," Gonzalez said.

Equipped with knowledge, camping gear, and a supportive team, they are now on their way, spreading awareness as they pedal more than 1,700 miles down the West Coast.

"Biking, you know, from Seattle to San Diego, meeting a bunch of strangers along the way, it really reminds you that there is such goodness out there and so many people that are supporting causes," said Tandon.

Pedal the Pacific founder Savannah Lovelace says the nonprofit has already had a profound impact, raising more than $1.3 million for vulnerable populations since 2017 and showcasing the power of conversation in driving change.

"As I navigate in my life, I actually can make a difference and can make a change. And people will listen to me, and my voice does matter," said Lovelace.

In a ride that’s not just about the miles, Tandon reminds supporters that unity is key.

"We're capable of so much, especially when we're doing it together," Tandon said.