CAL FIRE’s San Luis Obispo Unit, in coordination with local agencies, will conduct a prescribed burn starting April 15 as part of its Vegetation Management Program.

Around 40 acres of private land will be burned east of Santa Margarita, near Seven Oaks Way and Parkhill Road.

The burn is scheduled between Tuesday, April 15 and Friday, April 18, starting around 10 a.m. daily.

Officials say the effort aims to reduce wildfire risk and and promote ecological resilience of the landscape.