Carrisa Plains Elementary School parents share concerns over long bus ride to middle schools

According to the Atascadero Unified School District's 2024-2025 bus routes, the district's school bus arrives at Carrisa Plains Elementary School at 6:20 a.m. The bus back to Carrisa Plains Elementary doesn't arrive until 4:45 p.m. Parents who have their students enrolled at Carrisa Plains Elementary School in rural Santa Margarita share their concerns over the long hours once their kids are ready to attend middle school.

Parents say they'd like the elementary school in Santa Margarita to expand classes, offering curriculum up through eighth grade.

“Being on the bus for nearly four hours a day is life altering in a negative way to any student, no matter their age," caretaker Patty Hermosillo said.

According to bell schedules posted on the Atascadero Unified School District website, most schools begin around 8:15 a.m. and end close to 3 p.m. That’s causing some caretakers whose children will be attending the middle school next year to look into other options.

“There's other homeschooling options which for [my grandson] and myself, I really don't want that," Hermosillo added.

Parent Adriane Twisselman says her children get sick on the bus, so she’d have to drive them to and from Atascadero for school every day.

"It would take a huge chunk out of my day," Twisselman said of her schedule. "It’s an hour to town for me to drive. It’s an hour back. And don’t just go to town just to drop something off or grab some milk. It’s a full day when you’re in there.”

She’s one of the parents hoping Carrisa Plains will offer classes for middle schoolers.

I spoke with Superintendent Tom Butler earlier this week about that possibility. According to Butler, resources are limited at Carrisa Plains Elementary due to there being only 20 students enrolled.

With only three students entering sixth grade next school year, he says that’s not enough to add additional teaching staff.

“We're not just out of sight, out of mind," Twisselman added. "We matter, too. Our kids need a voice, and we're here to speak for them.”

Parents will be at the next school board meeting on Tuesday to share their concerns with the board. Superintendent Butler says as of now, it is not an agenda item so no action will be taken.