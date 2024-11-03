Central Coast athletes earn the Trifecta Award at Visit SLOCAL's Spartan Race

Athletes on the Central Coast took part in a challenging test of physical endurance and strength at the 2024 Spartan Race in Santa Margarita on Saturday.

Participants had the choice of competing in either a 5k, 10k, 21k, 50k, or Kids 1-3k; each race was ridden with anywhere from 20 to 60 obstacles.

Officials say that after completing three of the races, competitors receive an Ultimate Trifecta Award.

Mayla Lohnes, the PR and communications manager with organizer Visit SLOCAL, told KSBY that the local event draws in people from across the globe.

"This is a worldwide event, so we have people from all over— people from Argentina, Australia, and even just San Diego coming to enjoy this event. So it's really exciting for us to be able to promote our region and our landscapes," Lohnes said.

Spartan Trifecta races take place all over the country throughout the year. More information on the upcoming races can be found on its website.