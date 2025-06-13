Concerns rise as overgrown railroad property poses fire hazard in Santa Margarita

A wall of weeds lines a segment of H Street in Santa Margarita. Residents who live across the street from the site say they are concerned about fire danger.

"The area behind me here is the railroad property, which is our largest fire hazard in Santa Margarita," said Robert Murach, fire chief for the volunteer Santa Margarita Fire Department for the past six years.

The overgrown weeds are on land owned by Union Pacific Railroad Company.

Murach says that the overgrowth has been a long-standing issue.

"This particular field was last mowed... wasn't mowed, it was driven over four years ago, so this is three years' worth of growth," Murach said.

He says he’s previously tried fixing the problem himself.

"When we didn't get any relief, I acquired a tractor and a mower, and I mowed the lot closest to where the fire station is. Unfortunately, the railroad police showed up and told me I was trespassing and threatened to arrest me," Murach said.

"It's really sad to see that everyone else in this neighborhood has to keep their weeds down by June 1 and then the railroad company does nothing," said Joe Carrera, who lives across from the overgrowth.

Neighbors who have lived just feet from the growth for the last 10 years say it wasn't always this bad.

"They did a really good job the first few years keeping it mowed down every single year, and we didn't have to worry about it," said Christopher Marino, who lives on H Street across from the overgrowth.

They say that's not the case anymore. Instead, they have spent the last few months trying to get in contact with the railroad company.

"We've contacted Union Pacific pretty much every way possible. In hand-written letters, emails and telephone calls, with virtually no response," Marino said.

KSBY emailed a Union Pacific Railroad Company representative, who confirmed that the property belongs to them, adding that mowing is being scheduled.

"It's their responsibility to take care of it," Carrera said.

"We would like to see it cut down and then maintained yearly like it was when we previously moved here. Just for, you know, the sake of safety," Marino said.

Union Pacific Railroad was unable to provide an exact date for when the mowing will take place.