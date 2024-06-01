El Camino Real Bridge replaced with temporary bridge; delays expected

The El Camino Real Bridge, which connects Santa Margarita and Atascadero, is undergoing a six-month replacement project.

The project involves demolishing the former bridge, installing a temporary bridge, and constructing a new permanent bridge where the former bridge was located over Santa Margarita Creek.

Paso Robles resident Michael Garcia feels the project is necessary given how long the original bridge has been standing.

“When I grew up here, it was there. That was many years ago,” Garcia said.

He added that the project will ensure the safety of community members.

“The best thing they can do is put that bridge in there… it’s our safety. We don’t want one to collapse,” Garcia said.

Drivers can expect traffic delays of up to ten minutes until construction wraps up in November.

Brian Wick was one of the drivers who got delayed during construction hours on Friday.

“It doesn’t impact me much because we hardly have much traffic on the Central Coast,” Wick said.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works says the bridge replacement project will improve roadway safety by adding a new center turn lane and wider paved shoulders.