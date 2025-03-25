Experts say wildflower superbloom not expected to happen this year

While there are some beautiful wildflowers ready for the Spring season, local experts are saying this year's season wont be a superbloom.

"I am a little disappointed that there aren't many wildflowers this early yet," Christ Ritter said out on a picnic with her husband.

According to KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie, the valleys, such as Carizzo Plain and Shell Creek Road off of HWY 58, have seen five inches of rain so far this year, which is less than what's needed for the big bloom.

“This year we're looking pretty good for the wildflower blooms out there," Rennie said. "Not quite as vibrant as the last couple of years, but still looking pretty good.”

For coastal areas that experience a bloom of wildflowers like Montana De Oro in Los Osos, things should look much more vibrant.

“We're going to be seeing even better flowers closer to the coast," Rennie added. "Many of our ridges and those highest mountains have seen closer to 20 inches of rain. That's definitely enough for lots of flowers, but it's going to be patchy at best this year.”

According to the Bureau of Land Management, they’re not expecting anything like what we saw six years ago. The best the bloom is going to get will be near the end of Spring and the early parts of Summer.

“In 2019 we had our superbloom," Ritter added. "We went all the way out to Soda Lake. You see the flowers in the mountains across from the lake reflected in the lake. There's tons of people out there, and there's blue and orange and yellow, and it's spectacular.”