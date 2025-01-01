'Fire can be used as a tool': Firefighters conduct controlled burn near Santa Margarita to protect community

Prescribed burns are taking place in northern San Luis Obispo County, and firefighters say weather conditions are ideal for the burns this winter.

According to CAL FIRE, fire used as a tool is essential in preventing wildfires from growing out of control.

For thousands of years, indigenous tribes controlled wildfires by setting smaller fires to reduce the buildup of fire fuel on the ground. The U.S. stopped this practice starting in the 1800s.

Now, firefighters can continue with the practice, and for CAL FIRE's San Luis Obispo County unit, areas east of Santa Margarita are a big focus.

“This area has historic, significant wildfires," said Luke Bourgault, CAL FIRE Battalion Chief of Fuels, referring to the Highway 41 and Highway 58 fires that took place in 1994 and 1996. Those fires caused significant damage, combining to destroy over 150,000 acres and 55 homes.

Fire officials say burning specific regions periodically creates a diverse ecosystem and helps firefighters battle wildfires by creating breaks.

“We could see loss of life in communities and structures," Bourgault added. "And by doing this, we're creating a patchwork of vegetation treatments to allow the community to be able to evacuate more efficiently and for firefighters to be more aggressive in their firefighting efforts from the air and from the ground.”

A young group of Toro 1 Fire Crew members were present at a burn of approximately 15 acres of private land about 30 minutes east of Santa Margarita on Tuesday, making sure the flames weren't affected by the wind which could create a potential hazard for nearby residents.

“That's something I didn't know when I came in, is fire can be used as a tool and used for us," said Noah Slife, Toro 1 Fire Crew member.

A crew member for six months now, Slife helped brief the neighborhood on the nearby prescribed burn.

"We are very cautious," Slife added. "We don't just come out here and burn. People way above me plan this out way ahead. We get briefed before, during, and after. Safety is always our number one priority."

According to the California Air Resources Board, about 125,000 acres of wildlands are treated each year with prescribed burns. California has a target of reaching 400,000 acres per year. The good weather on the last day of 2024 allowed CAL FIRE SLO to help make up the difference.

A map of the prescribed burn forecast can be found on their website here.