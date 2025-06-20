Fire station serving rural San Luis Obispo County closes temporarily

A fire station serving rural Santa Margarita is closing temporarily for repairs.

CAL FIRE officials announced on Thursday that La Panza Fire Station 41, located on Pozo Road near Highway 58, would be closing for the next few weeks.

In a statement, the agency cited that essential maintenance work needs to be done in order to bring the station up to "optimal operational standards."

“Station 41 [serves] a very rural part of San Luis Obispo County, and we're very happy that we're able to get some projects completed here that will help us serve our community and make our stay out here in rural San Luis Obispo County better,” Station 41 Fire Captain Nick Bollier told KSBY.

In an effort to maintain coverage and response capability in the region, all Station 41 personnel have reportedly been relocated 14 miles east to the Carrizo Plain Fire Station.

Work on La Panza Station 41 is scheduled to be complete by July 18.